Shah Rukh Khan shares daughter Suhana's reaction about his acting break

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared why he did not take up work after Zero and the reason is his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Speaking to Deadline, Shah Rukh said he took a break from acting to spend more time with kids, who were studying abroad.



He said that he realised that when kids go far away to study and call him, he could not join them if he was in the middle of a shooting schedule.

"So, only their mother would go, when Suhana transferred from London to New York, I thought I’ll keep six or seven months she may feel lonely in New York, she may want me to come, and if the wife can’t go, I’ll say I’ll go, I’m free. If you’re making films and you’re in a look, it becomes difficult to just fly down," the Pathan actor said.

Further, Shah Rukh said, "Suhana never called him and he did not sign any films thinking that she'll call him. But one day, he called Suhana and asked him if he can start working. To which his daughter asked him, 'Why aren’t you working?’

And SRK said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York. She said, ‘No, I’m having too much fun."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.