Kate Middleton, Prince William share BTS photos of rehearsal for Earthshot Prize ceremony

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their behind the scenes photos, rehearsing at the MGM Music Hall for the Earthshot Prize ceremony.



The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photos on their official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The royal couple posted the adorable photos with caption, “Less than 12 hours to showtime” with hashtag ‘#EarthshotBoston2022.”

Prince William and Kate arrived in United States on Wednesday for their first visit in eight years. It is their first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

They met Boston mayor Michelle Wu and governor-elect Maura Healey at the city hall and then sat courtside at a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat NBA game as they kickstarted their three-day trip focused on climate change.

The trip is the royal couple´s first one overseas since the 40-year-old William became heir to the throne in September, when his father succeeded Queen Elizabeth II to become King Charles III.