Disney has reportedly shelved ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 6’: ‘Fans don’t want another film’

File Footage

Disney has reportedly shelved the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean as fans of Johnny Depp do not want another film without the star.



The insider made the revelation, claiming that since the Edward Scissorhands actor was dropped by the studio amid domestic abuse allegations, Disney has scraped the movie altogether.

“Johnny Depp is considered the face of the franchise,” the source said according to Fandomwire, “and since the studio dropped the actor following the accusations of domestic abuse, fans have also made it clear that they don’t want another film in the franchise without the Jack Sparrow actor.”

“This could be the reason Disney decided to scrap the spin-off. The studio could also cancel Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin’s reboot as not many updates about it are available,” the insider added.

However, no official statement from the entertainment studio have been released regarding the movie being shelved so far.