Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Chris Paul

Kanye West accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of having an affair with Chris Paul before his Twitter account got suspended.

The rapper dropped a picture of NBA player while revealing that he “caught” the basketball player with The Kardashians star.

"Let's break one last window before we get outta here I caught this guy with Kim Good night,” West, who now goes by Ye, wrote on Twitter before account suspension.

The Praise God singer did not post any explanation to his claim nor did the reality TV star issue any response to his allegation.

Before making the bombshell claim, West appeared in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he praised Hitler and the Nazis.

"I see good things about Hitler... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler," Ye said in the interview.

Following this, Elon Musk suspended the controversial rapper’s account from Twitter "for incitement to violence.”