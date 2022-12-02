Humayun Saeed reveals THIS ‘significant’ moment was cut from ‘The Crown’ season 5

File footage

Humayun Saeed has shared intriguing details from his latest aired international project, Netflix series The Crown.

Saeed, who played Princess Diana’s love interest Dr Hasnat Khan in the much-hyped fifth season of the royal drama series, revealed that an important scene was deleted in the final cut of the show.

During his recent appearance on a local TV show, the London Nahi Jaounga actor, 51, was asked whether all his scenes were aired in The Crown to which he replied that an "important" scene was cut, which showed Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) telling Dr Hasnat that she wants to convert to Islam for him.

"One scene from the ninth episode, a very dramatic scene was cut from the show due to the exceeding duration,” the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared.

“Every episode has to last only fifty minutes, hence the deletion. It was an important scene and I personally really liked it because it was when Diana says she will convert to Islam for Dr Hasnant," he shared.

Saeed also noted that the dramatic scene was filmed on set but deleted from the final cut, saying, "Yeah, they cut out that scene and ended the episode before showing it."

The fifth season of The Crown aired on November 9. The latest installment chronicles the royal family's journey through the turbulent years of the mid-1990s including then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana's separation and divorce, fire at Windsor castle and more.