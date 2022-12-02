Piers Morgan lashes out a 'family-trashing' Prince Harry after Netflix teaser

Piers Morgan is upset over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries.
Turning to his Twitter, the former Good Morning Britain host and a staunch Royal family supporter went on to mock the Sussexes for their 'deluded' effort to bully their family.
He wrote on Thursday: "Always makes me laugh when deluded Meghan/Harry supporters scream ‘LEAVE THEM ALONE!!!’ as self-evidently the very last thing these shameless, greedy, family-trashing, attention-seeking grifters want is to be left alone…"
In another post, when a Sussex supporter called Piers a 'bully', the TV presenter responded: "They don’t want to be left alone, and they’re bullying the Royal Family."
