King Charles comes out in support of Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles has seemingly came out in support of heir to throne Prince William and Kate Middleton amid their US tour as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped trailer of their much-awaited Netflix docu-series.



Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared adorable photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on official Instagram handle as the couple arrived in Boston.

The Instagram post was shared with caption, “Boston! The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the city for the second annual @EarthshotPrize Awards Ceremony, where some of the city’s landmarks were lit up green to mark the start of the countdown to Friday’s ceremony.”

Royal fans see King Charles post as apparent support to the heir to throne and Kate as Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and Meghan lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.