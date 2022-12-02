Did Shakira refuse to let her kids meet Gerard Pique new girlfriend?

Gerard Pique lawyer addressed the rumours that Shakira has refused to let their kids meet the footballer’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.
The sports star's attorney talked to the media after the exes formally signed the kids’ custody agreement at a family court in Barcelona as per Marca Magazine.
When asked if the Waka Waka singer included a clause in the agreement that her boys, Sasha and Milan, would not live with Marti, the attorney replied, "It is absolutely false, absolutely false.”
“Both will be able to see the children with their future partners without any problem. It is an information that has run around and does not conform to reality," the lawyer added.
Ever since the former couple announced their separation, social media users have been speculating that Marti was the reason behind the duo’s split.
However, neither Shakira nor Pique have disclosed the reason behind their shocking separation.
Victoria Beckham drops jaws in elegant black ensemble at Business of Fashion VOICES 2022
Kim Kardashian is celebrating Christmas with piano and kids at home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to disrupt Prince William and Kate Middleton's America trip
Royal experts worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have started to crave drama and attention
Netflix has shared first look images of 'Ginny & Georgia’ upcoming season 2, releasing in January
Kanye West is talking about his respect for Hitler and the Nazis