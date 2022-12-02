Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'overplayed' Prince William with Netflix teaser

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have poor intentions for Prince William and Kate Middleton amid their US trip, says insider.

The Sussexes, who have released the official teaser of their Netflix docuseries, are a part of a “coordinated campaign” to harm the Prince and Princess of Wales.

One well-placed royal insider told Page Six: “If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week.”

Another added: "Sussexes are trying to 'disrupt and clash' with William and Kate’s American visit."

While the Sussexes remain silent, Meghan's journalist pal Omid Scobie, turned to Twitter on Thursday and concreted the conjectures.

“If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, then here’s your Halftime Show," he wrote.