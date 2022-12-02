Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Meghan Markle, Harry’s Netflix trailer

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have shared their first social media post after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the trailer of their much-awaited Netflix docu-series on Thursday.
The royal couple shared stunning photos as they arrived in Boston.
Kate and Prince William are all smiles in the photos shared with caption “Day 2 in Boston” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix trailer.
Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and wife Meghan lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.
The announcement coincides with Harry’s elder brother William´s first trip to the United States as Prince of Wales.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a new Instagram video from their US tour.
