Victoria Beckham looks ethereal in chic black coat at fashion event

Victoria Beckham turned heads as she appeared at Business of Fashion VOICES 2022 event in a stylish black trench coat held at Soho Farmhouse.
The fashion designer looked ethereal at the event donning long black belted trench coat outfit paired with black tight leggings.
Posh Spice was one of the guest speakers at the event where she shared with the audience “the numerous obstacles she’s had to overcome” in her career as a fashion designer.
The mother-of-four completed her elegant look with matching heels while she styled her brunette tresses in waves.
Opting for a minimal make-up look for the evening, Victoria wore a barely visible necklace along with some rings for the event.
This comes amid rumours that Victoria is taking a lot of stress because of her husband David Beckham who landed in controversy due to his ambassadorship role in the Qatar World Cup.
