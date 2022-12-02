Shah Rukh Khan reflects on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan has recently addressed his first experience of filming Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Saudi Arabia at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday.



According to Deadline, the King Khan called his upcoming Dunki “a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling”.

Speaking about Dunki, SRK, who was being honoured at the festival, explained, “It’s a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

While discussed about shooting movie in Saudi, the Zero actor noted, “Whenever you have a country that starts shooting and they are not used to making films, you have some teething problems, so I went back to the Ministry and we spoke to them once on the phone and they were so kind.”

“I think the nicest part is that they want to do it. When you are trying to make films, I think half the battle is won if you just want to do it,” remarked the Dilwale actor.

During the conversation, SRK also mentioned that he took hiatus from acting due to his daughter.

The actor thought that she would need him in the US but that didn’t happen. And then Covid hit, which added to his break.

Later, SRK decided to sign an action movie Pathaan produced by Yash Raj Films.

“I’ve never done an action film,” commented the Raees actor.

SRK continued, “I’ve done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I’m going to do action films.”

In the end, the actor also talked about the change in the theatrical landscape, stating, “human beings by nature are social creatures and there will be a place for movies playing cinemas”.

SRK however, urged viewers to not watch movies on mobile phones, adding, “they’re too small”.