‘Orange Is the New Black’ star Brad William Henke passes away

Football star turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away. He was 56.
The Orange is the New Black popular actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen confirmed the news.
"Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in the statement. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."
Brad’s cause of death has not been revealed.
He was best known for playing Desi Piscatella - one of the prison guards on “OITNB,” which ran for seven seasons on Netflix from 2013 until 2019.
Brad also won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2016.
He also appeared in hit TV shows including, Justified, Lost, ER, CSI, Judging Amy, Crossing Jordan, Dexter and Chicago Hope.
Additionally, Brad acted in Pacific Rim and World Trade Center, among other films.
