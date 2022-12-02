Imran Aslam, a giant of journalism, passes away at 70

Imran Aslam, Group President of Geo and Jang, has passed away at 70 years of age, Geo News reported Friday.
The veteran journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist and TV network head had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Aslam was born in 1952 in Madras, now known as Chennai.
Condolences started pouring in from the media industry and others on Twitter Friday morning as soon as news of the journalist's passing emerged.
More to follow...
Gunned down terrorist was actively involved in targeting country's security forces, ISPR says
The father-daughter duo along with their family members returned from Geneva and landed at Heathrow Airport
"The institution has accepted its mistake. But now, puppet politicians are worried about their politics," Bilawal says
Chief secretary of Punjab urges ECP to fix appropriate date as Ramadan might coincide with local body polls
PTI Chairman Imran Khan congratulates COAS General Asim Munir, CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on assuming charge
Suicide bombing on police truck leaves at least 27 people injured in targeted attack; PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns blast