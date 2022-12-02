Imran Aslam, a giant of journalism, passes away at 70

Veteran journalist Imran Aslam. — Facebook

Imran Aslam, Group President of Geo and Jang, has passed away at 70 years of age, Geo News reported Friday.

The veteran journalist, scriptwriter, thespian, voice-over artist and TV network head had been ill for some time and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Aslam was born in 1952 in Madras, now known as Chennai.

Condolences started pouring in from the media industry and others on Twitter Friday morning as soon as news of the journalist's passing emerged.

