Americans shower love on their superstar Kate Middleton amid Harry, Meghan's new stunt

Kate Middleton, who is loved as 'superstar' by Americans, is winning back US hearts with her Boston tour after Harry and Meghan's 'prime time royal annihilation' on Oprah tarnished the monarchy's stateside image.



The new Princess of Wales, who according to a survey is more than twice as popular as the Duchess of Sussex in the United States, has a real ability to connect the Americans.

The mother-of three is loved by Americans as she is epitome of a Princess, and embodies everything the people of the US expect in a future queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' trip is an opportunity to improve the monarchy's standing stateside amid Meghan and Harry's award row and upcoming documentary trailer that has sparked a new debate, according to a royal editor.

Roya Nikkhah, writing in the Sunday Times, described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview as '90 minutes of prime-time royal annihilation' which left the monarchy's reputation 'tarnished'.

She adds that in the aftermath of the interview, a royal courtier said the Firm 'now have a US problem'.

As a result, the trip by Kate and William, both 40, is considered to be hugely important in royal circles, according to Roya, who added that it is seen as an opportunity to get 'the House of Windsor firmly back on the front foot across the pond', and to 'elevate the monarchy above entertainment news'.

During the trip, Kate and William will showcase issues including climate change, vulnerable young people, and green tech. The highlight of the visit is the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which takes place in Boston on December 2, a week before Meghan and Harry's show of receiving the award.