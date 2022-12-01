Katie Price makes first appearance following leaked recording scandal

Katie Price made her first public appearance after reports her ex-fiance Carl Woods leaked a bombshell recording featuring the former glamour model.
The media personality, 44, was seen leaving Chelsea and Westminster hospital in pictures taken on Wednesday, as she is currently awaiting surgery after breaking both of her feet on holiday in 2020.
She had earlier taken to Instagram to tell her fans she was 'back in hospital again' but did not give a reason for her visit.
Her visit comes amid reports on Thursday that her ex Carl, 34, leaked a recording of Katie allegedly speaking about drugs after they split over cheating allegations.
During her latest outing, Katie kept it casual in a beige co-ord set, made up of beige trousers and a matching shirt.
She kept comfortable in a pair of white trainers and completed her stylish ensemble with a brown faux-fur gilet.
On Wednesday, Katie had taken to Instagram to share a short video where she told her followers that she was 'back at hospital again'.
