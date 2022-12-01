Jessica Brown Findlay and Ziggy Heath welcome twins 

Jessica Brown Findlay announced the newest addition to her life, welcoming twins with actor husband Ziggy Heath after a long IVF battle.
Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Thursday the actress, 35, announced that she and her husband have welcomed twin boys, revealing her sons are Bonfire Night babies born on November 5.
Cradling her newborns in a picture posted on her page, the former Downton Abbey star wrote: '5.11.22. Our boys! Remember Remember.'
Miss Brown Findlay confirmed her pregnancy during a red carpet-appearance at the Venice International Film Festival's closing ceremony in September.
The actress previously revealed she had undergone four rounds of IVF treatment in the hope of having a child and spoke candidly about her fertility struggles in a post earlier this year celebrating International Women's Day, along with a video of her injecting hormones.
