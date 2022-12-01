Brendan Fraser is all praise for Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’

Brendan Fraser has recently called Elizabeth Hurley “a delight” after he reunited with her at London screening of his new movie The Whale.



Gushing over Fraser, Hurley expressed her desire to work with Bedazzled co-star once more.

“He was one of my favourite co-stars. Brendan and I got on so fantastically when we shot Bedazzled and then didn't speak. We didn't speak at all until I got invited to this screening of The Whale,” said Hurley via PEOPLE.

The actress further stated, “I was so excited that I'd see Brendan again. I was so bowled over by how fabulous he is in The Whale.”

“Brendan is one of the nicest human beings you could ever meet and I'm just so happy for him that he's just had this opportunity to shine again,” remarked Hurley.

On other hand, Fraser shared at the NYC premiere on Tuesday that he’s willing to work with Hurley again.

“The answer is always a yes,” stated the 53-year-old.

He added, “She's so funny. She's a friend, and I think that she's a talented person with a lot more left in her to offer.”

Meanwhile, The Whale is slated to release in theatres on December 9.