THIS London tattoo studio will remove your Kanye West tattoo for free

Fans of Kanye West can be relieved to know they can now remove their Ye's tattoo without any charges.

Per Euro News, Indeed NAMA has offered to remove the 'Kanye tattoo free of charge after the rapper's anti-Semitic backlash led fans to scrub their connection with it.

Speaking to the TV network, the London tattoo studio explained the reasons behind the offer, "To be honest, when we started seeing this trend about Kanye tattoos, people were talking about regretting their tattoos and having a Kanye tattoo, considering what he stands for and one thing and another. It's very triggering for people and embarrassing, as they have a very strong affiliation on their skin with that person. So it felt like quite a natural extension of our programme and what we were already doing."

On the question of particularly memorable Kanye tattoos fans insisted on being removed, the studios' CEO responded, "Obviously, I wouldn't like to say. However, there are some big tattoos that we've seen of Kanye that are not particularly indiscrete. So you can fully understand why people want them removed.