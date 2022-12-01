John Mayer and Serena Williams pose together at Art Basel

John Mayors and Serena Williams struck a pose together at Miami's Art Basel for the launch of Audemars Piguet's new Starwheel watch.

According to Daily Mail, John Mayor was all smiles as he posed with Tennis-legend, Serena Williams.

Mayors, 45, also had a second picture taken with Williams where Audemars Piguet Americas CEO, Ginny Wright, also posed with them.

The singer looked smart in a brown suede button-up shirt paired with dirty brown pants and dark brown leather boots. He had his sleeves rolled up to reveal a small flower blossom tattoo on his right wrist.

The 41-year-old Williams, on the other hand, looked classy in a black long-sleeved halter top that barely exposed her toned midriff and black mini skirt. The star decked herself up with diamond strand earrings and a gold watch.

The new Code 11.59 Starwheel watch, based on the timekeeping system known as 'wandering hours,' first developed by Pope Alexander VII in 1655, retails for $57,900.

Mayers is all set to play Alice in Winterland on December 2 in San Jose, CA, with One Republic and Matt Nathanson.

Whereas Williams announced her retirement from tennis in September 2022 and made a brief cameo appearance as herself in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



