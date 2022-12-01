Mila Kunis reveals she loves to annoy her husband Ashton Kutcher in their 'shared office': Deets inside

Mila Kunis has recently explained how she annoys her husband Ashton Kutcher even when he’s busy on Zoom calls in their “shared office”.



“I am the queen of annoying him all day long. I am an Internet meme!” said Mila in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star revealed, “If he's on a Zoom, I just walk over and write my question down, like, 'Pay attention to me.' And that's the beautiful thing about sharing an office.”

Apart from teasing her hubby, the Ted actress also mentioned that she has a close relation with her children who are under the age of ten.

“There's also a part of you that wants to protect your kid from the things they don't even know are possible,” stated Mila.

The Jupiter Ascending actress commented, “My daughter is very sensitive. When we read Charlie and the Chocolate Factory together, she was like, 'That boy is starving! Why won't they feed him?' I thought, 'Kid, you are not ready for this world.’”

Mila pointed out that her children’s “compassion” let her feel positive about the future.

“They have this natural ability to provide empathy without having to be taught. They have the desire to help without having to be asked,” shared the 39-year-old.

The actress remarked, “Kids today think more globally than I was raised to. It makes them aware the world around them is so much bigger, and they get a better sense of what they can provide.”

“This generation of big thinkers is going to make a huge difference,” she added.