Will the Royal Family ‘feature’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s docuseries

File Footage

Royal experts have finally lifted the lid on whether the Royal Family will feature in the couple’s docuseries with Netflix.



This claim has been made by Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, in his most recent interview with the Daily Mail.

He started off by saying, “We certainly won't be seeing any moments with other members of the Royal Family.”

“From what I understand, they made absolutely clear it want to have absolutely nothing to do with this programme. Further evidence of that came when Harry and Meghan came over for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

“They kept a very low profile, and there wasn't even a photograph of the Queen with baby Lilibet whose birthday was at the time apparently at the time that was made clear that the Queen wouldn't pose for a photograph in case it happened to appear in a series like this one.”