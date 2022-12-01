Jennifer Lopez would want sequel to her and Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'

Jennifer Lopez shared her desire for the sequel of Ben Affleck's Gigli, which is a critically acclaimed movie.
The host Joe Sabia asked Lopez on her work in movies and television shows in Vogue's 73 Questions video. At one point he asked which movie she would want a sequel for, and she smiled and said, "Gigli."
"Critically acclaimed!" Sabia quipped as Lopez chuckled.
"Who has made you laugh the most between takes?" he further asked. Lopez, 53, responded, "My husband, Ben."
According to Lopez, Hector Lavoe's biopic El Cantante 2006, in which she co-starred with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony, is her most underappreciated film, and 2019's Hustlers was her most difficult project.
She also expressed regret over rejecting the 2002 Diane Lane-Richard Gere thriller Unfaithful.
Martin Brest wrote and directed the criminal comedy titled Gigli, in which Affleck portrayed Larry Gigli.
Ben Affleck said, 'I see no difference between commercial and quality'
Amber Heard’s romantic preferences plunged Johnny Depp into ‘pure anger’
'The Lord of the Rings' star Bernard Hill says 'he is not interested in watching the Amazon's 'Rings of Power'
Will Smith on Wednesday arrived at the premiere of his movie 'Emancipation' in Los Angeles
Olivia Wilde still hopes she and Harry Styles would end up together but the singer is 'totally done with the drama,'...
Hollywood insiders share views about Will Smith’s interview with Trevor Noah