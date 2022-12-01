Pete Davidson gains ‘glow-up’ after dating ‘high-maintenance’ Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is reportedly feeling much more relaxed on his date with Emily Ratajkowski following a split from Kim Kardashian.
Speaking to The Sun, body language expert Judi James said that the Saturday Night Live alum gained a “necessary glow-up in terms of his styling and some tweaking of his ‘eternal teen’ body language".
Judi said: “Pete looks back on track again here with his signature goofy, adorable smile and his gawky-looking body language making a welcome return.
"It shows that comedy Pete never really went away, he merely popped out of the room for a moment,” she added.
Judi further continued: “Pete looks relaxed and on form here, sitting in a series of spontaneous-looking poses that include a slouched posture and confident leg-splay.
"There's also some chilled gesticulation that includes one hand flopped between his legs or a comfortable hand clasp or even the double thumbs up signal of ‘surviving and thriving."
