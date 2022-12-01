James Cameron eyes another director for 'Avatar' franchise in future?

Oscar-winner James Cameron said that he wanted someone after him to recreate his magic of Avatar in later installments.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Titanic filmmaker said, "I'd be 89 by then. Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely, the amount of energy required," he added.
"I would have to train somebody how to do this because, I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."
The Terminator director also revealed his wide-ranging plans for the Pandora future, saying he "may have five or six more movies in him and that three of them, probably, would be Avatar movies," the outlet wrote.
While on the filmed sequels of the film, the 68-year-old said, "It's all written out ... fully designed. We know exactly where we're going if we get the opportunity to do it."
Previously, James Cameron said to ax the already filmed parts of Avatar if The Way of Water doesn't make enough money; the figure is ballparked at $2 billion.
Prince Harry has reportedly started rethinking and reconsidering marrying Meghan Markle
Netflix's 'Wednesday' first season dropped in November, filled with Wednesday Addams’ dry, sarcastic humour
Jennifer Lopez shared her desire for recreating 2003 movie 'Gigli' in which Ben Affleck played lead
Prince William and Kate Middleton are told to focus on US trip amid racist row
Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for their confident romance
Princess Diana did not like Queen's special aide Lady Susan Hussey