Olivia Wilde begged Harry Styles to not end their relationship: ‘He felt smothered’

Harry Styles reportedly tried to part ways with Olivia Wilde “multiple times” but each time the director begged him to not end their romance.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the Don’t Worry Darling director would “get upset” every time the former One Direction band member “tried to leave.”

The source went on to reveal all the reasons that made Styles leave Wilde, saying that the pop star was “so done with all the drama.”

“Her anxiety about other women, the toxic war with her ex Jason Sudeikis, her failure to connect with his friends and family, plus the apparent pressure to get engaged.

“It all became too much in the end,” the insider added. “The way Olivia kept going on about getting married and buying a place together was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“Harry felt smothered. It was like that go-with-the-flow type of vibe that made them so happy had been replaced with a needy streak, and it became a real turn-off.

The As It Was hitmaker “had to walk away in the end,” the source shared, adding, “He wasn’t going to mess Olivia around by leading her on when his heart wasn’t in it.”

As for Wilde, she still has hope that she and Styles will get back together, however, the insider said that there is “zero chance” of that because “Harry’s totally done with the drama.”

“For Olivia, this is both heartbreaking and embarrassing in equal measure. She’s all too aware that Jason might be laughing his head off at all of this,” the insider dished.



