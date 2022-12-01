Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard’s ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Trailer’s out

Netflix popular series Stranger Things alum Finn Wolfhard is gearing to take the lead in the upcoming film When You Finish Saving The World.

The upcoming movie will be released on January 20, 2023.

Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, as well as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the indie band The Aubreys, who is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the Netflix, hit series.

The 19-year-old actor is also popular for his portrayal of Richie Tozier in the 2017 film adaption of IT and its sequel IT: Chapter Two.

A24 has revealed the first official trailer for the movie When You Finish Saving The World. The trailer highlights the tensed mother-son relationship between Wolfhard and Moore as it depicts the emotional turmoil that some people face while attempting to figure themselves out and the damage they sometimes cause to those around them.

Check out the Trailer

When You Finish Saving The World is Based on Jesse Eisenberg’s 2020 audible original audio drama by the same name.

It is written and directed by Eisenberg, marking the famed actor’s directorial debut.



Cast

Julianne Moore as Evelyn Katz

Finn Wolfhard as Ziggy Katz

Alisha Boe as Lila

Jay O. Sanders as Roger Katz

Billy Bryk as Kyle

Eleonore Hendricks as Angie



