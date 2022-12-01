Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s son Archie has second photo leaked

Meghan Markle’s son Archie has a second image leaked and the internet is shook.
While the internet erupted into a frenzy as a whole, there were divided camps, with some gushing over the toddler, whereas others wondering whether it was a grenade meant to water down Prince William and Kate Middleton’s arrival.
The image has been taken from a video call that featured Archie, Meghan Markle, , her mother Doria Ragland, the processor of American studies, Professor Duchess Harris as well as Jotaka Eaddy, the CEO of social impact consulting firm Full Circle Strategies.
Prof Harris on Twitter shared the original image to Twitter to promote her new book titled, Racism and the British Monarchy: A Meghan Markle Reader.
