Is Henry Cavill Superman coming back to DCU? featured in new banner

The popular Superman of DCU, Henry Cavill has joined several other DC heroes i.e. Aquaman, Black Adam, Batman, and Wonder Woman on a new DC Universe banner displayed at CCXP.
After being away from the franchise since 2017, Cavill made his return as Superman during Black Adam in a post-credits scene to confront Dwayne Johnson's antihero.
The scene was apparently only a small glimpse of what's next, though it's still a secret exactly what the future holds for Cavill's Superman.
As can be predicted by the new banner displayed at Comic Con Experience 2022 Brazil that Cavill's Superman has officially rejoined the pantheon of DC heroes.
Thebanner showscases Cavill's superhero pictured alongside Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Robert Pattinson's Batman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.
Cavill's Superman rejoining the other DCU heroes on the new banner is a positive sign that he might be an important part of the franchise's long-term plans.
