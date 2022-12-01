Jennifer Lopez reveals how she really felt about her first-ever premiere dress

Jennifer Lopez is known for her classy style and some many iconic fashion moments.

The singer and actress recently appeared on the episode of Vogue's 73 Questions at her Los Angeles home, in which she opened up about her prolific career, family life and the secret to her style, via People.

While the first round of questions explored the singer's New York City upbringing and her early career. The latter included an interesting red carpet recount of the outfit she wore to the 1994 Hollywood premiere of Mi Vida Loca, which was her first-ever red carpet movie.



"My first premiere – God it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a kind of a sandy, poo-poo colour with buttons," she said of the look while laughing.



While the On The Floor crooner wasn't a fan of her red carpet debut fashion moment, when she was asked about her favourite look of all time, Lopez gave an unexpected answer.

"I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it's the most famous," she admitted. After pondering over her roster, she concluded, "It's too hard to choose."

In 2000, Lopez made headlines at the Grammy Awards wearing the Italian label's sheer jungle-printed gown with a neckline that plunged down to her midriff.

Nearly 20 years later, the Grammy nominee brought the dress back to life during a standout runway moment, closing Versace's Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan in 2019.



"Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later — it resonated," she said of the viral and personally "empowering" fashion moment in Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood Issue. "It was like, 'Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!'"

