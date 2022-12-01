Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel to become the administrator of his estate

Aaron Carter’s twin sister Angel has recently filed to become the administrator of his estate, reveals media report.



The Blast reported that Aaron died with an estimated net worth of $550,000, however, Aaron's real property has been considered to be a whopping $750,000, per court documents.

“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter,” read Angel’s court filing.

“I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code, I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18,” it stated.

Reportedly, the late Aaron’s one-year-old son Prince has been named in Angel’s filing as a prospective beneficiary of his assets.

Aaron’s mother Jane disclosed that her late son’s ashes will be spread in the Florida Keys next year.