Kartik Aaryan recalls the ‘creepiest’ thing a fan has done for him

Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in 'Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared a craziest fan encounter he had with a girl which he thought was 'creepy'.

During an interview, Aaryan said that one of his fans reached to the borderline of obsession and came up to his building. He added that there was a girl who carried a frame of her and Kartik’s picture as a married couple. She held the framed photo and claimed that she has been married to the actor.

The Luka Chuppi actor said that he found out about the incident after a while and thought of it as creepy.

When asked about his obsession in life, Kartik replied: “I’m just obsessed with my films, my work and Katori (his pet pooch).”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Freddy opposite Alaya F which is slated to release on Disney + Hotstar on December 2. He further has Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.