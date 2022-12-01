Without Princess Diana’s DNA Prince Harry ‘would be unwanted by all’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry would be a ‘nobody’ if he didn’t have Princess Diana’s DNA backing him up.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, during a chat with Express UK.

She began by branding the couple a ‘polarizing figure’ and clamed, “It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

She also said, "They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don't see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books.”

Before concluding she even went as far as to allege, “And truthfully, if it wasn't for Diana's DNA running through Harry's blood... I don't think anyone would have anything to do with them.”