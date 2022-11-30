Meghan Markle emerges as late Queen’s only royal competition in the UK

Meghan Markle was the only other royal after the late Queen Elizabeth in the most Googled person in UK list

Meghan Markle is proving to be the only royal competition to the late Queen Elizabeth in the UK’s most searched person on Google list for the year 2022.

As per Express UK, the Queen, who passed away this year in September, was the most popular person on Google search in the UK in 2022, according to a list compiled by CelebTattler that no other royal managed to crack except the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan, who now resides in the US with husband Prince Harry and has launched many subtle attacks on the monarchy in the years since stepping down as senior royal in 2020, emerged as the seventh most searched person on Google in the UK.

Meanwhile, the top five list after the Queen was rounded up by Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard on the second and third spot, and Kim Kardashian and Will Smith in fourth and fifth place respectively.



It is pertinent to note that no other member of the royal family, except the Queen and Meghan, proved popular enough to be the top 15 most Googled people in the UK.