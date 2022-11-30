Meghan Markle’s cryptic statement draws attention ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William US visit

Meghan Markle’s cryptic statement draws attention ahead Kate Middleton, William US visit

Meghan Markle once again drew fans attention as she shared a cryptic statement about ‘survival’ as Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in US today.



Prince Harry’s sweetheart signed off her 12th Archetypes podcast with a defiant piece of poetry from Greek post-war poet Dinos Christianopoulos.

Archie and Lilibet mother closed the show saying, “What didn't you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.'

Meghan has left the social media users speculating if these were pointed remarks about Megxit and came ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit.

Kate and William will arrive in US today for their Earthshot Prize awards.

Meghan is reportedly worried about the Prince and Princess of Wales upcoming visit.

She is reportedly "hurting a bit" because she knows "Kate and William are still very much liked and respected in the US."