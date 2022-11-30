Variety adds Saim Sadiq to the list of 'Directors to Watch for 2023’

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' has been selected as Pakistan's official entry to Oscars

Saim Sadiq have been listed among the Directors to Watch for 2023 by Variety.

Earlier today, Saim shared this amazing achievement on his Instagram account. The caption on the post read: “Some good news from @variety today as we continue the fight to get #joyland to release in Punjab! #releasejoyland”



Many of the celebrities praised Saim for receiving his achievement. Actor/singer Ali Gul Pir wrote: “I’m watching you” whereas Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy wrote: “So proud of you.”



Director Mehreen Jabbar commented: “Truly well deserved Saim.” Extremely talented singer Ali Sethi also commented on the post by dropping a fire emoticon.

Saim Sadiq’s directorial film Joyland, featuring Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gillani, after facing ban issues by the censor board finally released in Pakistan on November 18.

But the film has only released in Sindh while it is still banned in Punjab. Saim is fighting hard to get his Oscars selected film to release in the province.