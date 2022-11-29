Jennifer Lopez wants to tell people ‘true love lasts forever’ via 'This Is Me... Now' album

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez disclosed that the inspiration behind her upcoming album This Is Me… Now is her rekindled romance with her husband Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me actor told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that she wants to tell people via her album that “true love does exist.”

“We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever,” she said.

“The whole message of the album then is this love exists,” Lopez added. “This is a real love. Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t.”

“Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real,” she noted. “I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability.”

“But I couldn’t stop myself and some parts of it scare me,” the actor-singer revealed. “And I think parts of it scare Ben, too. He’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how else to do it, baby.'”

Lopez's upcoming album will have several references to her reunion with “love of my life” Affleck, including “Greatest Love Story Never Told” and “Midnight Trip to Vegas.”



