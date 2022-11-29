Kate Winslet dishes on filming I Am Ruth with her daughter: ‘blurred between real and unreal’

Kate Winslet has recently explained how it’s like to work with her daughter Mia Threapleton on a new drama about mental health titled I Am Ruth.



According to Daily Mail, the two-hour programme is created by movie maker Dominic Savage and co-authored by Winslet and Savage. The series shows mental health crisis affecting young people in the UK.

Talking about the new series with Radio Times, the Titanic star revealed, “It's a funny one, because the line between what's real and what isn't definitely becomes blurred.”

“Normally as an actor you can set yourself some fairly robust boundaries so that you are, to a certain degree, emotionally protected from what you sometimes have to deal with,” stated The Dressmaker actress.

Winslet remarked, “But I knew that all those boundaries had to disappear on this.”

Sharing her thoughts on the plot line, Winslet’s daughter Threapleton mentioned that some of the “heavier moments of filming were intense” but overall, it was “good fun”.

Winslet, on the other hand, added that her daughter “wanted to feel really free and not watched or judged or helped, and actually that has been brilliant”.