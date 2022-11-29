Giorgia Andriani reveals marriage plans with boyfriend Arbaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani recently talked about her wedding plans with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan.

During her interview with Bollywood Hungama, the model actress spilled the beans on her wedding plans as she expressed, she is not looking for marriage.

Giorgia said that they are very good friends. "But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”

Further, she said that the Coronavirus pandemic changed her relationship with Arbaaz and added, "The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or drift apart."

She also talked about Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika and said that "I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her."

On the work front, Giorgia recently starred with Gurmeet Choudhary in the music video, Dil Jisse Zinda Hain.