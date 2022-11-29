Giorgia Andriani reveals marriage plans with boyfriend Arbaz Khan

Giorgia Andriani recently talked about her wedding plans with her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan.
During her interview with Bollywood Hungama, the model actress spilled the beans on her wedding plans as she expressed, she is not looking for marriage.
Giorgia said that they are very good friends. "But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”
Further, she said that the Coronavirus pandemic changed her relationship with Arbaaz and added, "The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or drift apart."
She also talked about Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika and said that "I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her."
On the work front, Giorgia recently starred with Gurmeet Choudhary in the music video, Dil Jisse Zinda Hain.
Kaling costarred with Hathaway in 2018’s 'Ocean's 8' and commended her composure during the uncomfortable interview
Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper spent Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea De Seine amid reconciliation rumours
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski are in no rush to put a label on their relationship, source
Howard Stern addresses Oprah Winfrey’s social media posts featuring her lavish home
Will Smith appears in first late-night interview eight months after the Oscars slap
Love Actually follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in various loosely...