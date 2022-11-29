'Best gift ever': Drake surprised DJ Khaled with toilets amid 47th birthday

Drake has just the gift for DJ Khaled that he always wanted, a couple of luxurious toilets.

Per Billboard, the Big Time producer posted an Instagram video telling the Canadian rapper gifted him multiple toilets.



“@champagnepapi real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!! thank u, my brother!!” the 47-year-old wrote in an Instagram Reel showing off the hygienic gifts.

“Nahhh, this No regular toilet ???? this that TOTO! Same model as the ones in the embassy…I LIKE WHAT DRAKE-LIKE!! Love brother!! Thank you for the gift.”

The hitmaker explained that Toto toilets have heated seats, a UV light cleaning system, air-refreshing deodorizers, a night light, operation via remote control, and a bidet function (“The water, too, that splats up!”).

“If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know Drake’s house is worth, like, 500 million dollars. So yes, Toto. It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best so he gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls and I’m hearing…I ain’t tried it yet but I’m hearing there’s some music involved too, might play some music. Nah, real talk!” he raved. “Shout-out to Toto, Drake, thank you for this gift. This is the most amazing toilet bowl I’ve ever seen in my life!”

Recently, the duo of Khaled and Drake collaborated on God Did single Staying Alive with Lil Baby, which marked No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.