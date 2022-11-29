Hailey Bieber puts pregnancy rumours to rest as she reveals she has ovrian cyst

Hailey Bieber refuted pregnancy rumours as she revealed she has a “painful” ovarian cyst as big as the “size of an apple.”

The wife of singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share with her 49.3 million followers that she is not expecting a baby as she showed off her cyst by lifting her shirt.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Hailey captioned the photo. “I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun.”

“Not a baby,” she added ruling out the pregnancy rumours that have been making rounds on the internet over the past few days.

“It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseas and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she revealed. “Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand.”

“We got this,” Hailey added with three peace sign emojis.