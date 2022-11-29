Irina Shayk talks coparenting with ex Bradley Cooper: ‘We don't have a nanny’

Irina Shayk opened up about how she and ex Bradley Cooper are raising their five-year-old daughter, Lea.

During an interview with V Magazine, which was published on Saturday, November 26, Shayk, 36, gushed about how having a child changed her life.

“Being a mom is one of the most amazing things ever,” she shared. “I’ve never imagined that I would enjoy it and love it so much. I feel like there is no better kind of love for anyone in this world, but the love for your child. It’s just very special.”

The model also added hat she has a very hand-on approach when it comes to raising her daughter with Bradley Cooper. Shayk shared that she doesn’t have a nanny for this reason.

“You know, we don’t have a nanny, so sometimes [when my friends suggest] dinner or a concert, they always say, ‘We know what Irina is going to say, ‘We have no nanny.’ They say it’s my saving line. But we choose not to have a nanny.”

She further added that her priorities have also changed since she came a mom. “Just being a mom, I’ve learned how to prioritise my time,” Shayk said “How to choose my jobs and always remember that family is the most important thing. That’s how you keep going.”

Cooper and Shayk originally started dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child two years later. The couple split in June 2019 but have continued to stay on friendly terms as they shifted their focus to coparenting, via Us Magazine.

Although the model noted that she is mindful of not losing herself in her parental duties. “I also don’t want to lose myself, as I love working,” she continued.

“I remember one day my daughter came back from kindergarten and she goes ‘Oh, you’re going to work? I want you to stay.’ And she starts crying and I said ‘Do you see that we have lights on in the house and we have food [on the table]? That’s why mommy and daddy have to go to work.’ I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard.”