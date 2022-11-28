Anupam Kher reveals how he shot for 'Uunchai' despite being scared of heights

Anupam Kher recently admitted in an interview that he is afraid of heights and described how he shot his most recent movie, Uunchai, which was filmed in a hilly area, according to IndiaToday.



Anupam shared that he faced a lot of challenges while shooting for Uunchai because of his fear of heights. However, he said that he overcome all the challenges out of love for director Sooraj Barjatiya and acting.

Anupam said, "Though it was a life-changing experience, not many know that I am a little scared of flying. Since I am a professional actor and there was no other alternative to that, I kept on reminding myself that I could do it. Also, my love for Rajshri Productions, Sooraj, and love for acting made me overcome such challenges."

He further added, "Climbing those mountains was tough. No hot water every day. Sometimes it used to be cold water. There were times we used to stay in a place where we were even deprived of basic amenities, like a good rugged life, and I loved every moment of it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher had three film releases this year: Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Uunchai.