Yami Gautam’s 'Lost' to stream directly on OTT

Yami Gautam's film Lost will be releasing soon on ZEE5.
The official Twitter page of ZEE5 unveiled the special announcement on Yami’s birthday. ZEE5 wrote: “The birthday girl is ready to kick off her search for the truth! #HappyBirthday @yamigautam #LostOnZEE5 coming soon.”
Lost is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhry and backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures. The film also features Rahul Khanna, Pankaj Kapur, Pia Bajpiee, Neil Bhoopalam and Tushar Panday.
As per the makers, Lost is going to underline the issue of media integrity. Actress Yami Gautam is going to play the role of a crime reporter.
The film is produced by Zee Studios; Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Indrani Mukherjee and Sam Fernandes.
On the work front, the Vicky Donor actress was last seen in Netflix film Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film was released in April, reports IndiaToday.
