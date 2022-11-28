Kelsey Parker admits people 'avoid' talking to her after Tom’s tragic death

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has admitted it that people avoid talking to her after the tragic death of her husband.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically died when he was just 33 years old, leaving Kelsey and their young children Bodhi, two, and three-year-old Aurelia behind.

He passed away in March after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The mother of two is rumoured to have found love again with another man, but she has still been honouring her love with Tom by keeping her wedding ring on.

The mum-of-two revealed how people will cross the street so they don’t have to speak to her as they don’t understand how she’s coping.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Kelsey said: “In the UK, we don’t talk about grief. We don’t talk about death. It’s a taboo subject.

“Even when I see people, they don’t really want to talk to me about it. Honestly, people cross the road so they don’t have to talk to me.

“It’s crazy. People don’t know what to say. It’s so shocking because Tom was so young. I think they try to put themselves in my position and think ‘I don’t know how she’s actually coping.’

“I just want to talk to people and be normal and continue my life, but that’s harder for me when people don’t want to talk to me.”

Kelsey is fronting a new six-part documentary series on ITVBe, Life After Tom, which she hopes will help to keep her late husband’s memory alive, while also encouraging people to talk openly about grief.

She said: “With the show, I wanted to open up and show people that you can grieve the way I’m grieving.”

Kelsey admitted that she had found it difficult to grieve in public as she can be judged for the way she was dealing with his death.

But she also opened up about her support network, she says that her family are a "big support" as well as friends such as Kate and Rio Ferdinand.



