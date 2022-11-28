Robert Irwin stepping out with Heath Ledger’s niece Scarlett Buckley

Love is in the air, as heartthrob Robert Irwin is started to date Heath Ledger's niece, Scarlett Buckley, confirmed by New Idea Magazine.
The late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's son has engaged in a romance with Scarlett Buckley. The duo was pictured enjoying a sunset stroll in Queensland earlier this month.
The 18-year-old is the daughter of Heath Ledger's sister Kate, who owns a design and media productions company.
Heath's sister has been vocal about preserving her brother's legacy, as she created the Heath Ledger Scholarship for aspiring young Australian actors.
Speaking to Who magazine in 2018, she said the Dark Knight actor is "hugely important" in her children's lives.
"There's not a day that goes by that we don't share stories or talk about him. He is very much alive in our house."
