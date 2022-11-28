Ben Stokes to donate Test match fees to Pakistan flood victims

England skipper Ben Stokes. — AFP/File

In his bid to give something back that "goes beyond cricket", England skipper Ben Stokes has pledged to donate the match fees from the upcoming Pakistan Test series to the flood victims.

The English team is currently in Pakistan to play a three-match Test series against the Green Shirts, which is scheduled to take place on December 1.

The first Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Later, the second Test will be hosted in Multan and the last Test in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes said that he felt great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this "historic series".

"I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal," said the skipper.

Stokes, while expressing his sadness over the loss faced by the people, said: "The floods that devastated Pakistan earlier this year was very sad to see and had a significant impact on the country and the people."

The England captain hoped that the donation would go toward the rebuilding of areas of Pakistan most affected by the flooding.

Flooding across Pakistan left one-third of the country under water, destroyed around two million homes and business premises, washed away 7,000 kilometres (4,500 miles) of roads and collapsed 500 bridges.

As per official figures, the damage caused by the floods amounted to at least $30 billion.

The UN launched a flash flood appeal for Pakistan after which several countries started providing funds to the disaster-hit country. Islamabad was also successful in managing to get the COP27 to approve the "loss and damage" fund for poor nations.