Kanye West and Donald Trump are in row over Nick Fuentes

Kanye West said Donald Trump was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes," however, Trump denied ever knowing Fuentes.
According to The Hill, the former president clarified his position on Truth Social about the dinner with disgraced rapper and a known white nationalist and a Holocaust denier.
"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else," Trump wrote, "and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice.'"
"He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn't know, the other a political person who I haven't seen in years," the former president added. "I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win. Fake News went CRAZY!"
However, Trump claimed the meeting with Fuentes was accidental; however, close aides seemingly not buying the idea.
As Chris Christie and Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, were among those slamming Trump's actions
Donald Trump also caled Ye 'a seriously troubled man"
In Netflix's new live-action version, directed by Tim Burton, Ortega plays the teenage version of Wednesday Addams
Mike Tindall shared what it’s ‘really like’ to live as a royal during his stint on the UK reality show 'I’m a...
The popular 'Crash Landing On You' couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin are blessed with a baby boy on November 27
Maheen Khan posts a heartfelt note in solidarity with victims of domestic abuse on social media
Indian adaptation of 'Fauda', 'Tanaav' is airing on SonyLiv