Kanye West and Donald Trump are in row over Nick Fuentes

Kanye West and Donald Trump are in a row over Nick Fuentes

Kanye West said Donald Trump was "really impressed with Nick Fuentes," however, Trump denied ever knowing Fuentes.

According to The Hill, the former president clarified his position on Truth Social about the dinner with disgraced rapper and a known white nationalist and a Holocaust denier.



"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else," Trump wrote, "and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice.'"

"He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn't know, the other a political person who I haven't seen in years," the former president added. "I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

However, Trump claimed the meeting with Fuentes was accidental; however, close aides seemingly not buying the idea.

As Chris Christie and Trump's ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, were among those slamming Trump's actions