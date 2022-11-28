Queen Elizabeth ‘hated’ how Meghan Markle came from a ’fractured’ family

Queen Elizabeth reportedly felt bad that Meghan Markle ‘came from a fractured family’ and ‘loved her from the very start’.
This insight has been brought to light by the author responsible for Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.
Gyles Brandreth, the writer admitted that Queen Elizabeth ‘liked’ Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland from the very start.
Mr Brandreth explained the Queen’s approach to Meghan’s mother in his book and its extract read, “I also know that the Queen liked Meghan’s mother, and was sorry the Markle family was ‘fractured’.”
for those unversed, Ms Ragland and Thomas Markle broke up in the 1980’s, back when Meghan was just a young child.
While Thomas Markle wasn’t in attendance at the wedding, Mr Ragland was siting prominently inside St George's Chapel
