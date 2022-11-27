Varun Dhawan drops hints for fans about Kriti Sanon, Prabhas’s relationship: See video

Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' also features Deepak Dobriyal

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's dating rumours has been the talk of the town for a while now and actor Varun Dhawan has now added more fuel to the rumours.

Both Kriti and Varun appeared on the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10 for the promotion of their upcoming film Bhediya. During the show Varun hinted at Kriti and Prabhas’s relationship.

A video is circulating all over social media where director Karan Johar can be seen asking Dhawan why Kriti’s name is not on the list to which he replies saying: “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai.”

Johar forces Bhediya star to reveal the name. Varun further adds: “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, wo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika ke saath.”

This statement makes it quite evident since Prabhas and Deepika are working together nowadays on film Project K.

After the Badlapur actor made the revelation the Luka Chuppi actress could be seen blushing.

Take a look at the video:

As per PinkVilla, rumours emerged soon after Kriti, in an interview, said that if she ever gets a chance she would like to get married to Prabhas.